Blotter: April 21
Published 12:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury between 8-8:30 a.m. on April 5.
• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Acres Lane in Salisbury between 6-6:30 p.m. on April 13.
• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 7400 block of Spring Acres Drive in Kannapolis around 4:10 on April 18.
• Blake James Bishop, 24, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle on April 18.
• Sergio Deuarte-Saucedo, 35, was charged with sell/deliver schedule-II controlled substance on April 18.
In Salisbury Police reports
• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard around 12:16 p.m. on April 19.
• Frank Alfonzo Young, 57, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on April 19.