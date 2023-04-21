Blotter: April 21 Published 12:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury between 8-8:30 a.m. on April 5.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Acres Lane in Salisbury between 6-6:30 p.m. on April 13.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 7400 block of Spring Acres Drive in Kannapolis around 4:10 on April 18.

• Blake James Bishop, 24, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle on April 18.

• Sergio Deuarte-Saucedo, 35, was charged with sell/deliver schedule-II controlled substance on April 18.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard around 12:16 p.m. on April 19.

• Frank Alfonzo Young, 57, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on April 19.