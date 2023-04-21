A.L. Brown student killed by Amtrak train Published 4:13 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis Police are investigating the death of a student who was struck by an Amtrak train this morning around 7:30 a.m.

Two A.L. Brown 10th graders were crossing the track near 309 S. Main St., on their way to school, when they became aware of the train coming. One of the students was able to get off the tracks and was not injured.

Unfortunately, the other student was struck by the train and died at the scene.

The incident occurred at a non-designated crossing area. Both students are juveniles and no additional information will be released.