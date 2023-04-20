The Reach Church to host pop-up shop

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Staff Report

The Reach Church will be hosting a pop-up shop from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. The event will offer shopping from local vendors, food trucks, artisans/crafters and entrepreneurs/retailers.

Promote your business/craft or skills and find opportunities to network and support with your local entrepreneurs. Space rental $50, and tables and chairs are provided.

For more information, contact Cornelia Morrow at 704-213-4674. The Reach Church is located at 722 W. Horah Street in Salisbury.

