Salisbury woman receives injuries in highway rollover, infant unharmed

Published 10:26 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Staff Report

A 24-yea-old woman suffered injuries but an infant in the car was unharmed when their trucked rolled over the center median guardrail Thursday morning. Photo by Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY – A 24-year-old local woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning when the truck she was driving went over the center guardrail along I-85 North just past Webb Road.

According to NC Highway Patrol, about 9:20 a.m., Faith Ryoti apparently was inattentive while driving and drove her 2022 Chevrolet truck off the left side of the highway. The truck rolled over, going over the guardrail, and came to rest on the southbound side of the median.

Trooper E. Perdue was the primary investigator at the scene. Ryoti was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and an infant in the vehicle was unharmed.

