Salisbury-Rowan NAACP opens Juneteenth T-shirt design competition Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP Juneteenth Committee has opened entries into the 2023 Juneteenth T-shirt design competition.

“We are excited to host the first Juneteenth T-shirt contest,” Juneteenth Committee Chair Linda Black said in a news release. “Each year, our goal is to incorporate new elements to create a unique Juneteenth experience in Rowan County. The committee decided to make Juneteenth a weeklong celebration and include a T-shirt design competition to showcase the rich history and culture of Juneteenth while also showcasing the creativity of artists in our community.”

The winning artwork will be featured on the official 2023 Juneteenth T-shirt and the competition is open to all community members. Download the application at https://bit.ly/2023JuneteenthTshirtContest. Entries are due by Wednesday, May 3, at 5 p.m. For more information, email info@salisburyrowannaacp.org.