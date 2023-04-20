Rowan Democrats to hold annual convention April 29 Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Democratic Party will hold its annual convention on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. at party headquarters, 1504 West Innes St.

Business will include the election of local officers for the next two years and of delegates to the state convention along with action on a proposed resolution. Keynote speaker will be Geoffrey Hoy, current county chair, who will speak on “History and Hope.”

Hoy has served as chairman of the Rowan Democrats for the past eight years and as president of the Senior Democrats for two years prior to that. Before retiring with his wife Dottie to Rowan County, he served as a pastor in Chicago, suburban Chicago, Rock Island, Illinois, and a small town in rural Wisconsin.

Light refreshments will be available. All registered Democrats, voting precinct delegates and friends are invited to participate.