Mocksville man facing multiple charges in Spencer Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

SPENCER — Police have arrested a Mocksville man, Robert Douglas Stanley, 51, and charged him with multiple offenses after a shoplifting attempt at Food Lion.

According to Police Chief Michael File, officers were initially called about a suspicious person at the store. On arriving, officers were told Stanley had just fled on foot after trying to steal more than $250 in grocery items. Police spotted Stanley and gave chase, and officers from Spencer were joined by officers from other agencies, including a Salisbury police K9 unit. He was arrested within 15 minutes.

File noted that Detective T.C. Honeycutt found Stanley had another person’s wallet in his pocket. Subsequent review of security camera footage showed Stanley was driving a car that was stolen from Davidson County earlier in the morning. Additionally, Stanley allegedly used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases in Woodleaf prior to coming to Spencer.

Stanley is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft, felony possession of schedule I, felony assault on a law enforcement agency animal, larceny, resisting arrest, and various additional misdemeanor charges.

Stanley was transported to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office, where he appeared before Magistrate Wilhelm. He was advised of his charges and given a $50,000 secured bond.

Spencer Police Department would like to thank Salisbury PD, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and East Spencer PD for their assistance during the foot pursuit and subsequent arrest.