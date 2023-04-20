Man charged with trying to hit police officer with car Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

SPENCER — An 18-year-old Salisbury man is facing serious charges after he narrowly missed hitting a Spencer police officer when trying to flee the scene of a fight, according to officials.

Police Chief Michael File said Daniel Norberto Molina Vega was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon of law enforcement, resisting arrest and underage consumption of alcohol.

Spencer Police were initially sent to the area of South Salisbury Avenue and Springhill Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers Niblock and Puckett found multiple individuals engaged in an altercation. Several suspects immediately got into a Honda Pilot SUV and attempted to flee the scene. While attempting to flee, Vega, who was driving, narrowly missed striking the officers, who were still on foot.

Vega ended up driving his vehicle into a ravine before attempting to get away by driving over a guardrail. The vehicle could not make the maneuver and was disabled. Spencer police officers and deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office then successfully apprehended Vega.

Vega was transported to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office, where he appeared before Magistrate Blount. He was advised of his charges and given a $25,000 secured bond.