Kannapolis bystander hit by stray bullet Published 4:40 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A woman who was an innocent bystander was struck by a bullet during a shooting in Kannapolis on Wednesday, according to officials.

Kannapolis Police received a call around 6:30 p.m. about a possible gunshot victim near the 200 block of Johndy Avenue.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the 911 caller said that the parties involved in the shooting appeared to be driving black and white Dodge Chargers.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was wounded in the arm.

Cabarrus EMS transported the victim to the Atrium Health medical center in Concord.

The investigation is ongoing, but early reports indicate that the victim was just a bystander. Reports also point to a person in the white Dodge Charger as the shooter.