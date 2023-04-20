Education briefs: Catawba honored for sustainability achievements Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

SALISBURY — Catawba College has earned a STARS Silver rating in recognition of its sustainability work from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education.

“Catawba College is thrilled to have been awarded a silver rating by AASHE on our initial STARS Report filing,” said Brad Ives, Catawba’s Center for the Environment director, in a news release. “This ranking recognizes the college’s long commitment to sustainability and the environment across our academics, operations, and community engagement as well as our ambition to be one of the nation’s best environmental colleges. We look forward to making more exciting announcements about our commitment to improving the environment and preparing our graduates to be the leaders our planet needs for its future.”

Catawba has a deeply rooted commitment to sustainability and is weaving additional efforts throughout its new strategic plan. They plan to achieve a STARS Gold rating in the next few years.

“STARS was developed by the campus sustainability community to provide high standards for recognizing campus sustainability efforts,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “Catawba College has demonstrated a substantial commitment to sustainability by achieving a STARS Silver Rating and is to be congratulated for their efforts.”

The STARS program is the most widely recognized framework in the world for publicly reporting comprehensive information related to a college or university’s sustainability performance. It has more than 900 participants in 40 countries. Participants report achievements in five areas: 1) academics; 2) engagement; 3) operations; 4) planning and administration; and 5) innovation and leadership.

The report is available at https://reports.aashe.org/institutions/catawba-college-nc/report/2023-03-03/.

AASHE is an association of colleges and universities that are working to create a sustainable future. Its mission is to empower higher education to lead the sustainability transformation. It provides resources, professional development and a network of support to enable institutions of higher education to model and advance sustainability in everything they do, from governance and operations to education and research. For more information, visit aashe.org.

For more information about the STARS program, visit stars.aashe.org.

Livingstone to host worship institute featuring gospel recording artist Lamar Campbell

SALISBURY – Livingstone College will host a worship institute Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Walls Center Chapel, 800 W. Thomas St., on campus. The program is cosponsored by Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church.

Sessions include:

What Worship Is – by Pastor Christopher Gray, director of the Livingstone College Gospel Choir, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.;

What Worship Does – by Dr. Will Harris, minister of music at Lewis Chapel Baptist Church in Fayetteville, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

What God wants to do with you in Worship – featuring gospel recording artist Lamar Campbell, minister of music at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Ind.

Campbell was born and raised in Indianapolis, where he was active in the church and musically gifted from an early age. Playing piano in his home church from the age of 8, he became the music director of a church when he was 15. After graduating from high school, Campbell was called to the music ministry and studied at the Jordan Music College at Butler University in Indianapolis before founding his first group in the late 1980s, known then as Lamar Campbell & Praise. He later formed Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise and his song “More than Anything” has been translated into seven different languages.

Harris is a singer, songwriter, recording artist and workshop clinician. A native of Oxford, Miss., he began singing and playing music in church at an early age. He is the CEO of Sirrah Lee Music Group, LLC, a music consulting business that houses his private voice and piano school, and his award-winning recording choir, “Will Harris and Friends.”

Pastor and professor, Gray released a single in 2021 titled, “Exalt,” that is available on all digital platforms with the Livingstone College Gospel Choir. Under his leadership, the choir has also performed with Grammy-award winning artists such as Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell and James Fortune.

The worship institute will include a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Cost is $25 per person for the worship institute. Email Rosalind Mitchell at rmitchell@livingstone.edu or call 704-216-5809.

Salisbury Academy open house is April 27

Salisbury Academy is holding an open house at the downtown Upper School, 316 Depot St., on Thursday, April 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The SA Upper School is accepting applications for 2023-24 for students in 9th and 10th grades with select admission for 11th grade students. You can schedule a tour, learn about programming and scholarship opportunities and contact the SA Upper School at https://www.salisburyacademy.org/upper-school/welcome.cfm.