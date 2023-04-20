Civitans celebrate student scholars for 39th year Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

SALISBURY — The 39th annual Civitan Scholars’ Banquet was held at East Rowan High School on April 17.

Sponsored by the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, the event honors the top academic students in each grade level and their parents.

Phil Kirk, East Rowan High alumnus, was the keynote speaker. He has been an assistant to two North Carolina governors and a U.S. senator. He is chairman emeritus of the State Board of Education. Lanny Merrell, president of the Granite Quarry Civitan, presided.

The Civitans awarded a scholarship to Audrey Ward, co-president of the Junior Civitan Club.

Students honored were freshmen Harrison Ailshie, James Ferguson, Bethany Hayn, Will Kesler, Gracelyn Lowe, Arionna McKnight, Cy Misenheimer, Jenni Pyke, Caroline Quick, McKinlee Roberts and Khloe Rothermund.

Sophomores were Emery Basinger, Bethany Brady, Jasmyne Brown, Walter Earley, Briana Lyles, Blake Matthews, Eleni Miller, Emilee Potts, Adam Thompson, Lindsey Whisnant and Jensen Whitman.

Junior scholars were Addison Duncan, Alexa Essary, Jadyn Featherstone, Nathan Hayworth, McCall Henderson, Owen Kesler, Landon Merrell, Madalyn Roberts, Braden Shive, Allie Treece and Wyatt Trexler.

Seniors were Sela Bettoli, Joseph Boehm, Ryan Brady, Hallie Cox, Isabella File, Carlee Patterson, Matthew Puga, Bella Turner, Dylan Valley, Audrey Ward and Peyton Whicker.