Blotter: 20-year-old faces drugs, weapon charges after trying to escape from troopers
Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023
FAITH — After leading Rowan County authorities on a chase Tuesday, a 20-year-old man is in custody and facing weapons and drug charges.
Charleston Bernard Brailey, 20, was charged with possession of a schedule-VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony flee to elude. His bond was set at $75,000.
N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers were following Brailey as a suspect north on I-85 around noon, when he exited the interstate near Faith, and was reportedly trying to get away from troopers.
Reports indicate that the chase ended when Brailey entered a dead-end street.
During the search, two guns were reportedly found inside the vehicle.
In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Roseman Road in Salisbury between 4:45-5:20 a.m. on April 17.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Hallmark Estates Drive in Salisbury between midnight on April 16 and 1 a.m. on April 17.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 7900 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury between 5:15 p.m. on April 15 and 6 p.m. on April 16.
- A larceny was reported in the 100 block of Red Rose Lane in Mooresville at 10:13 p.m. on April 17.
- Tierra Quintairia Ervin, 25, was charged with misdemeanor stalking on April 17.
- Sharon Lentz Hayden, 67, was charged with misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons on April 17.
- Shiquil Xavier Wilson, 29, was charged with felony flee to elude on April 17.
- Dylan Michael Hancock, 29, was charged with felony fugitive from justice on April 17.
In Salisbury Police reports
- Two worthless checks were reportedly used in the 800 block of North Long Street on April 6. The total estimated loss was $2,143.
- Jordy Montrea Carson, 40, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on April 18.
- Tia Laquane Gill, 45, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 18.
- Akiema Melissa Clement, 27, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses on April 18.