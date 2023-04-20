Blotter: 20-year-old faces drugs, weapon charges after trying to escape from troopers Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

FAITH — After leading Rowan County authorities on a chase Tuesday, a 20-year-old man is in custody and facing weapons and drug charges.

Charleston Bernard Brailey, 20, was charged with possession of a schedule-VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony flee to elude. His bond was set at $75,000.

N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers were following Brailey as a suspect north on I-85 around noon, when he exited the interstate near Faith, and was reportedly trying to get away from troopers.

Reports indicate that the chase ended when Brailey entered a dead-end street.

During the search, two guns were reportedly found inside the vehicle.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Roseman Road in Salisbury between 4:45-5:20 a.m. on April 17.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Hallmark Estates Drive in Salisbury between midnight on April 16 and 1 a.m. on April 17.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 7900 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury between 5:15 p.m. on April 15 and 6 p.m. on April 16.

A larceny was reported in the 100 block of Red Rose Lane in Mooresville at 10:13 p.m. on April 17.

Tierra Quintairia Ervin, 25, was charged with misdemeanor stalking on April 17.

Sharon Lentz Hayden, 67, was charged with misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons on April 17.

Shiquil Xavier Wilson, 29, was charged with felony flee to elude on April 17.

Dylan Michael Hancock, 29, was charged with felony fugitive from justice on April 17.

In Salisbury Police reports