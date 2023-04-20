Area Sports: SHS soccer falls to unbeaten West Davidson, Senior Night on Monday Published 3:25 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

HS girls soccer

Salisbury lost to West Davidson 6-0 on Wednesday night to fall to 8-4-1 overall and 5-3 in the CCC.

Salisbury got excellent play from Kendall Colwell and Kate Burton and again from Stella Koontz.

Up next for the Hornets is Senior night on Monday versus South Davidson.

SHS will celebrate the careers of six seniors: Kyna Zaldivar, Abigail Perez, Kendall Colwell, Parker Jenkins, Abbey Lawson, and Kate Burton.

•••

Emily Kelly made 15 saves for West Rowan in Tuesday’s 6-0 loss to Lake Norman Charter.

The Falcons played without Brittany Vanhoose (illness).

Local golf

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, the team of JD Kirk, Larry Clifton, Crystal Clement and Susan Wydner edged the team of Clarence Hobart and Azalee & David Huneycutt for first place.

Heather DePalma-Spivey had closest to the pin.

•••

GARS members played at Warrior.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 63.76.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 62.83.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was John Flowers with a net of 59.47.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Carl Moore with a net of 58.10.

Petrea 1-under 70 to take low gross, whil;e Moore won low net. Super Senior this week was John Mitchell with a net of 59.94.

Three members shot their age or better.

Petrea, 71, shot a 70. Clyde Crawford, 81, shot an 80. Bobby Clark, 83, shot an 83.

College softball

Pfeiffer University pitcher Kali Morton was named the Wilson/NFCA Pitcher of the Week.

Morton (14-2) kept the 19th-ranked Falcons soaring with two wins and a save. The junior from Mooresville pitched a complete-game four-hitter (four strikeouts) in the second game of a doubleheader sweep of Meredith, after fanning three in one inning of relief to pick up the save in game one. She also struck out seven in a four-hit shutout of Methodist to extend her streak of consecutive innings without allowing an earned run to 48.

HS football

A.L. Brown’s announcement of a new head football coach is planned for Monday, May 8.

College baseball

UNC Pembroke clobbered Catawba 11-1 in Wednesday’s non-conference game at Newman Park.

Drew Robertson drove in Catawba’s only run in the third inning to cut the Indians’ deficit to 2-1, but UNCP (33-10) settled it with a six-run fourth.

Catawba used nine pitchers. Marshall Raper (0-3) walked four in the first inning and took the loss.

Minor league baseball

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7-3) won on Tuesday and Wednesday against Charleston and are tied for first place in the South Division of the Carolina League.

Offers, commits, etc.

West Rowan wrestler Cristian Hercules, 3A heavyweight champ, plans to continue his career at UNC Pembroke.

•••

North Rowan girls basketball star Bailee Goodlett has been offered by Winston-Salem State.

•••

Salisbury defensive back Tyree Brown committed to Livingstone.

College golf

Charlie Barr shot 69-74-71 — 214, 2-under, for third place in the Big South Championships held in Ninety Six, S.C.

•••

In the RedHawk Intercollegiate held in Pittsburgh, Richmond’s Michael Childress shot 78-75-72 — 225 and tied for 34th at 12-over.

•••

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) and UNC Greensboro are gearing up for the Southern Conference Championships.

UNC Greensboro lost 5-3 to Duke on Sunday in match play.