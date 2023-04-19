Two Kannapolis juveniles hospitalized in go-kart accident involving a vehicle Published 9:08 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department is currently investigating a Wednesday accident that left two juveniles hospitalized.

According to a spokesperson with the city, the accident occurred at the intersection of Cook Street and Oakshade Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

A go-kart and an automobile reportedly collided in the intersection of the streets. Both juveniles that were in the go-kart sustained injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

No other injuries were reported.

As of 7:35 p.m., the intersection reportedly remained closed as the investigation continues.