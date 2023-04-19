Two Kannapolis juveniles hospitalized in go-kart accident involving a vehicle

Published 9:08 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Two juveniles were injured in a go-kart accident in Kannapolis on Wednesday that invovled a motor vehicle. - Submitted

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department is currently investigating a Wednesday accident that left two juveniles hospitalized.

According to a spokesperson with the city, the accident occurred at the intersection of Cook Street and Oakshade Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

A go-kart and an automobile reportedly collided in the intersection of the streets. Both juveniles that were in the go-kart sustained injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

No other injuries were reported.

As of 7:35 p.m., the intersection reportedly remained closed as the investigation continues.

More News

Katie Efird’s Boston Marathon dream comes true

Census Bureau estimates show county population nears 150,000

Salisbury allows Duke Energy to build electric vehicle charging station in downtown

Cleveland to name park after late commissioner

Print Article