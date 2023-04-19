Few voice concern over Salisbury election process at second town hall meeting Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council held a second of three town hall meetings on Monday to allow the public to speak on whether there should be any changes to the upcoming election process. Like the first meeting, not many Salisbury residents appeared to have strong opinions on the matter.

City Attorney Graham Corriher gave an identical presentation as at the first meeting on the limitations of what the council is able to do regarding the election process and the timeframes for how anything could potentially be enacted.

City council member David Post remembers when they organized meetings to discuss electing the mayor separately and how dozens of people showed up for those. A fraction of that number came to the last meeting and this one.

“I don’t think there’s a public swell of support for the idea. I don’t think the public cares,” Post said. “If it’s not broke don’t fix it.” Post is not sure what the council will decide to do about the election process after the third town hall meeting on Thursday night, but hopes that if the council wishes to amend anything that it will be subject to a referendum.

“If we change,I will say this, it absolutely has to be a vote. I don’t want the city council to make the decision. The public should make the decision,” Post said.

Salisbury resident Carlton Killian is a retired highway patrolman who attended the town hall that took place at Miller Recreational Center. Killian had his opportunity to voice his ideas on having longer terms for elected officials and took part in a dialogue about several other topics that were brought up. He appreciates that the city council takes what the public has to say seriously, but knows if not enough people come to these meetings to voice their concerns then no action will be taken.

“They’re doing everything they can do to get people out. We can’t force anyone to come out. They’re doing it publicly, sending out brochures, going to the churches. You can’t complain if you don’t participate,” Killian said.

The last town hall will be on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. at the Park Avenue Community Center.