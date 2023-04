Two vehicles involved in crash at Statesville Boulevard, Brenner Avenue intersection Published 6:47 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

SALISBURY — Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Brenner Avenue and Statesville Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A Volkswagen was damaged on the driver’s side and the other vehicle, a white sedan, ended up on the corner of Brenner Avenue facing the Osaka restaurant on the curb. No one was reported injured.