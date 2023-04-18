Two Dollar Generals in Rowan fined for price scanning errors Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

RALEIGH — Two Dollar General locations in Rowan were fined as the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division found excessive price scanner errors.

The agency collected fines from 37 stores in 22 counties, according to a news release Monday. “Our Standards Division closely watches stores to ensure that consumers are protected,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the release. “This is an important function to make sure North Carolinians are being charged the prices they see on shelves. While our work will continue, it is important for consumers to check their receipts regularly and notify store managers if they see a discrepancy.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2 percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2 percent-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a reinspection.

The Dollar General at 11801 Statesville Blvd. in Cleveland paid $4,880 in penalties. An initial inspection in October found an error rate of 28 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 11 percent based on 33 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

The Dollar General at 120 Grace Church Road in Salisbury paid $1,920 in penalties. An initial inspection in November found an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 6.67 percent based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February with a 1 percent error rate.

In Stanly County, the Dollar General at 1920 B U.S. 52 North in Albemarle paid $1,845 in penalties. An initial inspection in January found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 6 percent based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

The Family Dollar at 103 North Main St. in Norwood paid $28,675 in penalties. An initial inspection in January 2022 found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 13.33 percent based on 40 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in April found an error rate of 11.33 percent based on 34 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 4.33 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 6 percent based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 4.67 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in April found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

In Davie County, the Dollar General at 1334 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville paid $6,290 in penalties. An initial inspection in November found an error rate of 20 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13 percent based on 39 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 7.33 percent based on 22 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.