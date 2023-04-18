Two arrested, juveniles released to parents after West Bank Street shooting Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

SALISBURY — More than 20 rounds were fired from three guns in a Salisbury shooting on Thursday. No one was injured, but the Salisbury Police Department made multiple arrests stemming from the incident.

According to police reports, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Bank Street at approximately 1:08 p.m. on April 13.

Witnesses on the scene described five male subjects running toward the 1200 block of West Fisher Street.

As more officers arrived, they began canvassing the area for suspects. Shortly after, they located five males walking the area near Filbert and Willow streets.

Although the individuals reportedly fled the scene, officers found four hiding in a shed.

During the investigation, officers located an AR-style rifle and two 9mm handguns reportedly used in the shooting.

In total, three homes were shot in the incident. In one case, residents were home during the shooting.

Two of the suspects were juveniles and remanded to the custody of their parents.

Two 18-year-olds were arrested and have been identified. The fifth suspect got away.

Travari Jovan Allen-Smith, 18, and Nazir Cartrell Lowe, 18, face charges for possessing a stolen firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting arrest. They were each placed under a $60,000 bond.

A spokesperson for the SPD indicated that one of the handguns was stolen during an incident at the Woodleaf Lanes bowling alley last month during a robbery that put one man in the hospital.