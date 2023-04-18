Salisbury Police warn against sending checks through mail Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is warning residents to avoid sending checks through the mail or risk being the victim of fraud.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, over the last six months, approximately 50 checks have been obtained by someone who can re-write the check to a different recipient and either deposit or cash it fraudulently.

According to police, the scammers keep the actual dollar amount on the check, so the deposit goes unnoticed by the original writer of the check.

It is unclear who the person or persons taking the checks are, but authorities indicated it would have to be someone with access to the mailed letters.

A member of the SPD said they would be working with a postal inspector during the course of their investigation.