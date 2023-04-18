Preview: Salisbury City Council to discuss parking lot lease agreement Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will consider authorizing the city manager to execute a 12-month lease agreement with New Sarum Brewing Co. regarding the use of a portion of the city parking lot adjacent to their property from Friday evening through Sunday for events related to the brewery.

Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman will make the presentation at a meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at the city hall building in downtown Salisbury.

