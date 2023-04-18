Preview: Salisbury City Council to discuss parking lot lease agreement
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will consider authorizing the city manager to execute a 12-month lease agreement with New Sarum Brewing Co. regarding the use of a portion of the city parking lot adjacent to their property from Friday evening through Sunday for events related to the brewery.
Downtown Development Director Sada Troutman will make the presentation at a meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at the city hall building in downtown Salisbury.
Other agenda items that will be discussed are:
- Mayor to proclaim the following observances: Earth Day April 22, 2023; National Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 23-29, 2023; Civitan Awareness Month April 2023; Bike Month May 2023.
- Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak via Zoom must sign-up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Citizens who wish to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Council to consider a revised economic development incentive grant request for Crow Holdings consisting of a local level 2 incentive grant totaling approximately $1.4 million over a three year period for construction of a 700,000 square foot building with a $73 million capital investment by the company: (Presenter — Rowan Economic Development Council Vice President Scott Shelton).
- Council to consider closing an unimproved alley in the 400 block of East Council Street: (Presenter — City Engineer Wendy Brindle).
- Council to receive an update from staff regarding maintenance of downtown street lights and the mast arm located at the intersection of Innes and Church streets: (Presenter — City Engineer Wendy Brindle).
- Council to receive an update from Duke Energy regarding the Park and Plug Program and consider authorizing the city manager to execute a site host agreement with Duke Energy to install an electric vehicle charging station in the municipal parking lot located at 301 South Main Street at no cost to the city: (Presenters — Public Works Director Chris Tester and Duke Energy Project Manager Donald Hamilton).
- Council to consider approving the easements for Project C-5603H, sidewalk on Brenner Avenue from Statesville Boulevard to Horah Street, and intersection improvements at Brenner and Link Avenues: (Presenter — City Engineer Wendy Brindle).
- Council to receive an update regarding the special events process including a review of the revised special events guidebook and shortened application form: (Presenters — Deputy Fire Chief David Morris and Captain Adrian Gantt).