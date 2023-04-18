Mid South Industrial Park redevelopment complete Published 12:08 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

SALISBURY — About 700,000 square feet of space is still available for businesses to lease at the Mid South Industrial Park facility after the owners announced the completion of redevelopment efforts last week.

The massive facility is located at 7401 Statesville Boulevard and is owned by SDC 26 LLC, a real estate company.

Houston Roberts, the leasing agent for the property, said businesses that would be a good fit for the space would be any type of manufacturing or industrial companies, but the owners are open to anyone.

Roberts said the facility is much needed because there isn’t a lot of industrial space in Rowan County. It will also be able to attract new or existing businesses and help grow the county’s economy.

“There’s not a ton of available industrial space in that market currently and so by having that building there with all the infrastructure, the rail, the power and that much space, so if a company is looking to rent a business somewhere it provides that availability,” Roberts said. “A lot of areas just don’t have any available industrial space right now.”

Mid South Industrial Park is located right next to a railroad operated by Norfolk Southern that provides easy import and export access. The rail is a good benefit for any business that needs to bring raw materials or other products to or from the facility, Roberts said.

“It’s an active rail site and there’s four spurs on site. The Norfolk Southern main line, the track they own that all the big trains go up and down, runs right through the north end of the site and off of that there’s a switch where you can stop a train and back it up and drop off cars,” Roberts said. “It’s basically four little railroad tracks that are part of the site that the site owns so you’d use the spurs to back the railroad cars off the main line to unload or to load (at the facility).”

Renovations started about a year ago, according to Roberts, and now the facility has made improvements including a new roof, demolishing a couple hundred square feet of the building, removal of older structures and general interior and exterior clean up. Existing building slabs were kept in place for expansion opportunities, as well as vacant land for potential new construction on the site.

“These improvements repositioned the site to accommodate new uses including manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and any use in need of large expanses of paved or graveled outdoor storage,” according to a press release sent out by the Rowan County Economic Development Council.

Formerly the home of DuraFiber, a textile plant, that first moved into the facility in 1978. SDC 26 LLC purchased the property in March 2021.

Currently, the facility houses five tenants including Eastern Fence, Waggoner Manufacturing Company, Auto Truck Transport, Linco Brothers and Johnson’s Roofing.

If interested or curious about more details, you can contact Roberts at 704-361-0129 or at Houston@forsiteinc.com