Family Crisis Council holding 5K as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

SALISBURY — April represents Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a national month-long campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing the widespread issue of sexual assault.

For over 40 years, the Family Crisis Council has provided emergency shelter, mental health services, court advocacy, hospital accompaniment and case management to survivors of sexual violence in our community. Family Crisis Council and Rowan County continue to see an increase in individuals affected by sexual violence. Sexual assault related calls to Rowan County 911 increased 14 percent from 226 to 259 between 2021 and 2022. In that same period, agency experienced a 13 percent increase in new clients who experienced sexual assault.

The agency is holding “One in 5K” & Fun Run on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 9 a.m. at Knox Middle School. Run, walk, or stroll to help provide essential resources for survivors in our community. All proceeds will support services for survivors of sexual assault at Family Crisis Council of Rowan. T-shirts included with preregistration and all fun run participants will receive a medal. Sign up at runsignup.com/onein5k.