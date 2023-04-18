Blotter: Kannapolis food mart scene of knife threats Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that began at a food mart when a man reportedly blocked the entrance to the store with his truck and threatened to kill people with a machete.

Deputies were dispatched to the Wood BP Food Mart on Unity Church Road around 8:15 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, two individuals suspected for their role in the incident had already left.

According to reports, an unidentified male driver parked his truck, a blue Toyota Tacoma, in such a way that it obstructed the entrance to the food mart. He was described as white, wearing a black tank top, khaki shorts and flip-flops. A female occupant was also in the vehicle. She was described as a barefoot blonde with glasses.

Another woman approached the man inside the store and requested that he move his truck. That is when the scene reportedly boiled over.

The male reportedly returned to his truck and retrieved a machete and a large knife. He also is alleged to have said, “I am going to kill someone.”

Ultimately, the male and female left without injuring anyone. However, after they left, the owner of the food mart indicated that they had received numerous threatening phone calls in which the caller suggested that they would come back and “finish the job.”

Deputies were able to obtain a license plate number for the truck, but after they ran it through the system, it came back as belonging to someone who is deceased.

The deceased did not reportedly die under any suspicious circumstances.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A Woodleaf woman was the victim of a fraud that reportedly occurred through an online purchase on April 13.

A Rockwell woman was the victim of credit card fraud that reportedly occurred in the 100 block of McBride Drive between 3-3:30 p.m. on April 13.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Ervin Loop in China Grove around 12:06 p.m. on April 14.

Rockwell United Methodist Church was the victim of fraud under false pretenses for a fraudulent cashed check.

A man was reportedly the victim of a knife assault that occurred in the 8100 block of Smith Road in Kannapolis around 12:29 p.m. on April 14.

Stolen property was reportedly recovered in the 100 block of Timber Ridge Drive in Salisbury around 3:13 p.m. on April 14.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 2400 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury around 5:38 a.m. on April 15.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Oak Breeze Drive in Mooresville between noon on Feb. 15 and noon on April 1.

A larceny was reported in the 8000 block of Longbriar Drive in Kannapolis around 4:28 p.m. on April 15.

A vehicle was reportedly damaged in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury around 4:47 p.m. on April 15.

A report of vandalism in the 100 block of Shuping Mill Road in Salisbury was taken around 9:30 p.m. on April 15.

Timothy Ryan Angel, 31, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on April 13.

Lisa Danielle Blankenship, 33, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on April 13.

Dallas Andrew Brown, 33, was charged with misdemeanor damage to real property on April 13.

Adam Seth Anderson, 38, was charged with felony possessing a stolen vehicle on April 13.

Austin Michael Reid, 22, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on April 13.

Johnny Dean Crowell, 54, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on April 13.

Israel Terrell Shaw, 23, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon on April 13.

Anastasia Andrews, 20, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon on April 13.

Reginald A. Davis, 24, was charged with felony fleeing to elude on April 15.

Jonathan Wayne Yancey, 32, was charged with misdemeanor resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer (non-assault) on April 15.

In Salisbury Police reports