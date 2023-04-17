Wreck on NC 152 near Unity Church Road claims life Published 2:33 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

MOORESVILLE — A motor vehicle accident on a stretch of Rowan County road claimed a second life in less than a week.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the accident, which occurred on Highway 152 near Unity Church Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in the area for several hours while first responders worked the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the NC Highway Patrol.

The fatality comes less than a week after a late-night accident involving four vehicles resulted in one motorists’ death. That accident occurred on the same stretch of highway just a few blocks up from the latest crash.