Sports obituary: Former West star dies at 31 Published 10:51 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

Staff report

Chris Smith, one of the key components of the West Rowan football dynasty, died at 31 on Monday.

Smith’s death has been confirmed. Not much is known about the circumstances or the cause of death yet.

It’s a tragic loss for his family, friends, former teammates and for Rowan County. He had been the ultimate give-back guy and had been a generous donor to local schools and projects. He stayed close to his Rowan County roots no matter where his football odyssey took him.

Smith had signed a contract in March to play for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Smith starred as a defensive end for West Rowan head football coach Scott Young during the state championship seasons of 2008 and 2009 and was Shrine Bowl Defensive MVP in 2009.

He attracted numerous college offers before choosing Arkansas and the chance to play against the best in Southeastern Conference.

He became a starter for the Razorbacks as a sophomore and recorded 18 sacks in his last two seasons of college football.

He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and played three seasons there.

His best NFL seasons were in 2017 with the Cincinnati Bengals — he had three sacks — and in 2018 with the Cleveland Browns, where he started two games and was a regular contributor.

His 2019 season with Cleveland was marred by the tragic death of his girlfriend.

He played some for the Las Vegas Raidersi in 2020. In 2021, he was briefly with the Baltimore Ravens and then played in four games for the Houston Texans.

He was out of the NFL in 2022, but had started a comeback attempt by signing with the XFL Sea Dragons.

More on Smith is upcoming.