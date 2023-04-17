No one hurt in head-on collision near North Rowan Elementary School Published 5:39 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

SPENCER — Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Charles Street and Oakwood Drive in front of North Rowan Elementary School on Monday morning. No one was injured.

The accident occurred just around 7:15 a.m. when a white SUV traveling on Oakwood Drive toward the school collided head-on with a van traveling on Charles Street from the school. The incident was cleared about 30 minutes later.