High school boys golf: East wins SPC match; Carson’s Cranfield medalist Published 11:58 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — East Rowan has won four of five matches in the South Piedmont Conference, a very competitive golf league.

East shot 157 at Corbin Hills on Monday to beat Lake Norman Charter by seven shots. Carson took third with a 166 total (best four scores, nine holes).

Carson’s Cade Cranfield was medalist with a 35.

Shooting 37s were a host of golfers, including East Rowan’s Landon Merrell and Brady McIntyre; Northwest Cabarrus’ Cooper Burris and West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley.

East’s other two scorers were Brayden Mulkey (41) and Jaden Sprinkle (42).

Carson’s other three scorers were Tanner Frye (42), Harrison McCall (43) and Jonathan Therecka (46).

Brooks Bumgarner led South Rowan with a 46.

The rest of the team scores: Northwest Cabarrus 176, Concord 182, West Rowan 183, South Rowan 198 and Central Cabarrus 212.

The next match is set for McCanless on Thursday.

