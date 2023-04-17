High school football: Sophia to coach Cavaliers Published 9:17 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

Staff report

SPENCER – Principal Mike White confirmed today that Josh Sophia has been approved as the next head football coach of the North Rowan Cavaliers.

Sophia will replace Nygel Pearson, who resigned after three seasons to take the head coaching position at Spring Valley High in S.C.

Sophia was a long-time resident of Rowan County and was an assistant coach at North before he was hired as the head coach at Camden County for the 2019-20 school year.

A story is upcoming.