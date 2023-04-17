College softball: Indians split at UVA Wise, tied for seventh in SAC Published 2:18 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Staff report

WISE, Va. — Catawba’s softball team split Saturday’s doubleheader at UVA Wise.

The Indians struggled in the first game and lost 8-1.

Molly Strider homered, while Riley Tucker had two hits.

•••

Tucker keyed a bounce-back performance by the Indians with a two-way effort in the second game.

The junior from Central Cabarrus pitched a complete game and socked a home run in an 8-3 victory.

Savanna Balderston also homered for the Indians.

Bri Gallagher’s two-run double in the first inning got Catawba off to a good start.

Kary Hales came through with a two-run single in the third inning.

Catawba (24-16, 12-10) is tied for seventh with Limestone in the South Atlantic Conference standings. UVA Wise (9-29, 4-16) was pleased to get a split.

Catawba will host Coker at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the last SAC series of the season and will honor the seniors.

Catawba has enjoyed a strong year after a 5-33 2022 season with only one league win.

The SAC tournament begins on April 28.