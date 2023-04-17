College baseball: Indians win series with Tusculum Published 1:54 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY – Tusculum’s 5-1 win on Sunday at Newman Park was a harsh blow for Catawba in the tight South Atlantic Conference baseball standings, but the Indians still won the series, and that’s about all you can hope for.

The Indians took two out of three despite being out-homered 5-1 in the series by the Pioneers (24-20, 10-11). Catawba has been out-homered 47-14 this season. Dylan Driver and Carson Yates lead Catawba with three homers each.

Catawba honored its senior players on Saturday before sweeping that doubleheader 4-3 and 6-3. This was the last home SAC series of the season.

The Indians are young and are in a rebuilding mode, but they’ve still managed to contend in the SAC. As the teams head for the home stretch, Newberry (33-8, 16-4) is on top, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne (34-6, 15-6), Wingate (26-15, 15-6), Catawba (25-19, 14-6) and Carson-Newman (22-19, 14-6).

In Saturday’s opener, Austin Fine (8-1) pitched well again, survived two homers by Tusculum’s Tyler Ranel and took the game into the seventh.

Robbie Cowie turned a stellar relief outing. He got eight outs for his fourth save.

Catawba stayed in front after Cooper Bryson and Cole Hales drove in runs in the first inning.

Cameron Mills and Drew Robertson had three hits apiece.

•••

In Saturday’s severn-inning game, the Indians trailed 2-1 heading to the fifth.

Catawba put together a five-run fifth to swing the game into the win column. Blake Marsh’s three-run homer that broke a 2-all tie was the critical blow.

Levi Perrell had a triple, while Mills and Hales had doubles.

Brandon Rodgers (3-4) pitched five innings. Hales got the last six outs for his second save.

•••

On Sunday. Tusculum smacked three homers, including another one by Ranel, and handed Catawba starter Mason Gwyn (4-2) a loss.

Doubles by Reece Crump and Driver in the fifth inning scored Catawba’s only run.

•••

Catawba is scheduled to play UNC Pembroke at home at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Catawba has a road series at Limestone next weekend.

Catawba is 20-6 at Newman Park, but 5-13 away from the friendly confines.