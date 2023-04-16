Three Rivers Land Trust protects 80 acres on Little River in Montgomery County Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

Paddlers on a section of the Little River will now have a permanently protected view along the river thanks to a conservation easement closed by Three Rivers Land Trust in April. This stretch is river south from the Pekin Road access owned and maintained by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, a popular spot for kayakers and fishermen in Montgomery County.

Thanks to funding from the NC Land and Water Fund, the Enviva Forest Conservation Fund, and an easement donation by the landowner, these 80 acres will remain free from development and maintained as a hardwood forest for the enjoyment of future generations.

“Three Rivers Land Trust’s mission includes three main pillars, one of which is protecting local waters, which is exactly what this project does,” Executive Director Travis Morehead said in a news release. “Working with partners and a great landowner to conserve a beautiful stretch of the Little River fits perfectly within the goals of Three Rivers Land Trust. This project protects almost a mile of frontage along the Little River and its tributaries and is directly across from satellite parcels of Uwharrie National Forest, resulting in both sides of the river being permanently conserved.”

“This section of the river has significant natural heritage resources as well,” Land Protection Specialist Emily Callicutt added. “This stretch of the Little River is classified as the Upper Little River Aquatic Habitat natural area with a very high rating as determined by the NC Natural Heritage Program. In addition, two rare species — Villosa delumbis, also known as Eastern Creekshell, a mussel species, as well as Carolina Redhorse, are found in the Little River along this property.”

To learn more, call 704-647-0302 or email emily@trlt.org