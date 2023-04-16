Stirewalt Earns Eagle Scout Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

Phillip Stirewalt, the son of Douglas and Jennifer Stirewalt, was presented the rank of Eagle Scout on August 29, 2022 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in China Grove. The award was presented by Scoutmaster Justin Fisher, Doug Stirewalt and Stephen Chandler. Phillip’s uncles Michael and Mitchell Stirewalt participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony.

Phillip began as a Tiger cub in Pack 328 and finished his Eagle rank as part of Troop 328. He completed many hours of community service, attended Camp Barnhardt for several years, and went on numerous camping and hiking trips. During his years in scouting, he earned 32 merit badges.

Phillip’s Eagle Scout project consisted of two pergolas at Jesse Carson High School. He realized the need for pergolas at his school, when there was no shade at the picnic tables he was seated at during an outdoor class. Phillip collected donations from local businesses, family and friends. With help from his parents, fellow scouts, scout leaders and Eagle Scouts from his troop his vision was completed in May of 2022.

Phillip is a 2023 senior at Jesse Carson High School and will be attending UNC Charlotte in the fall. He has been accepted into the Lee College of Engineering where he plans on majoring in Mechanical Engineering.