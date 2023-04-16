Salisbury magazine now available, introduces Randy Marion to the neighborhood Published 12:03 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

The May edition of Salisbury, the Magazine is now available and introduces Randy Marion, who has purchased three local car dealership lots from Gerry Wood. Marion is already a well-known name in the car business. The issue also looks at a number of local performances coming up as the weather pushes us out and about.

In addition, there is a feature story on a former helicopter paramedic who has left behind that world of stress to become an artist. The issue also takes a look back at “Lost Salisbury.” And there is a feature on East Spencer’s beloved mayor Barbara Mallett.

Pick up a copy wherever you find the Salisbury Post or swing by the office, say hello and pick one up.