One hospitalized in Sunday Salisbury shooting Published 7:03 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

At least one person was shot in Salisbury on Sunday following a reported dispute.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Edgedale Drive. At least one person sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. The incident remains under police investigation.

Information about the extent of the injuries remains unclear. The story will be updated as new information becomes available.