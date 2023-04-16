Commissioners to hear EDC proposal trying to incentivize companies to invest in the county Published 12:03 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Economic Development Council is presenting a proposal that will start a program that will provide a five-year grant to companies investing in Rowan County.

According to a draft version of the presentation sent to the commissioners, “The Rowan County Investment Grant Program is intended to provide an inducement for new business to locate in Rowan County and encourage existing business to expand.” The program is an effort to develop and strengthen the county’s tax base, attract new investment and encourage existing businesses to expand and reinvest in county operations.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hear and vote on whether to approve the program during their Monday meeting on April 17.

The commissioners will be recognizing four county residents who were recipients of the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The Salisbury High School girl’s basketball team will also be recognized by the commissioners for winning the state 2A basketball championship.