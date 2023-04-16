Blotter: After serving time for murder, man returned to jail on drug, weapons charges Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

A man recently released following his service in prison for murder was sent back to prison for nine years on drug and weapon charges.

Frederick O’Neal Broadway Jr. was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Greensboro to a sentence of 108 months (9 years) in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised released. His conviction and sentence stems from an investigation by RCSO Special Investigations Unit in August of 2021 in which deputies made several drug purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamines from Broadway. At the time of his arrest, Broadway, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a firearm, a 50-round drum magazine and additional drug-related items.

Broadway has an extensive violent criminal history and has previously been convicted of second-degree murder, robbery, shooting into occupied property, and possession of a firearm on school property.

In other reports:

• A robbery was reported at 4:22 a.m. in the 1400 block of Julius Drive on April 12.

• A larceny from a property on Creekview Drive, China Grove was rep0rted at 1:31 p.m. April 12.

• A report of shots fired into an occupied property in the 3000 block of Old Mocksville Road was reported between 8:45 and 9 p.m. April 12. No injuries were reported.

• Rondale Jermaine Corbett, 30, was arrested April 12 and charged with discharging a firearm in the city of Rockwell.

• Christopher Wayne Hamilton, 50, was arrested on April 12 and charged with assault on a female.

• Daylan Chase Mitchell, 21, was arrested April 12 and charged with assault on a female in Kannapolis.

• Christopher James Evans, 36, was arrested April 12 and charged as a fugitive from justice.

• Jonathan Barclay Cooke, 26, was arrested April 12 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.