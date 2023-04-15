Mayor, Civitan Club International president address club members Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

SALISBURY — Civitan Club of Salisbury President Chuck Bowman welcomed Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander and Civitan International President Jo Ann O’Tool to the club’s meeting on Thursday.

Alexander read a proclamation from the Salisbury City Council proclaiming April as Civitan Awareness Month in Salisbury.

O’Tool was in town to attend the Civitan District 3 meeting Saturday at the Salisbury Civic Center. She was the guest of John Sofley, Salisbury Civitan District 3 director.

She spoke of the reorganization of Civitan International to include the Civitan Supply House, the organization’s website and the new position of director of marketing. She works full time as the executive secretary for the Office of Special Education at the Frederick County, Maryland, Public Schools, also reminded members of the upcoming Civitan International Convention. “I hope to see many of you in Indianapolis August 17-20,” said O’Tool.

She was accompanied by her husband, Joe O’Tool, and Past Civitan International President Kendyl Massey of Maryville, Tennessee.

To learn more about the Civitan Club of Salisbury, contact Bowman at crbowman3@outlook.com.