Library Notes: South Branch to host NC Statewide Star Party Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Brooke K. Taylor

Rowan Public Library

The Frank T. Tadlock, South Rowan Regional Library will present “Celebrating the Night Sky” a Star Party on Friday, April 21, from 7-9 p.m. The South Branch Library is located at 920 Kimball Road in China Grove. RPL’s Star Party is an official event of the 2023 North Carolina Science Festival presented by the Biogen Foundation.

This year RPL’s Star Party will include hands on STEAM experiments, night sky viewing, special outdoor storytimes, face painting and more. Local science professionals will be on hand to help participants view the night sky through telescopes and understand how telescopes work. This event is free and open to all ages of the public.

As an official 2023 North Carolina Science Festival event, RPL’s Star Party is among hundreds of community-based events that are showcasing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities for the citizens of North Carolina.

Founded in 2010, the North Carolina Science Festival is the first statewide science festival in the United States. Through a series of community-based events each April (hosted by schools, colleges, libraries, museums, parks, businesses and other local organizations), the festival celebrates the economic, educational, and cultural impact of science in North Carolina. Since its start, NCSciFest has served more than 3 million participants of all ages from all 100 North Carolina counties.

The North Carolina Science Festival is presented by the Biogen Foundation and produced by Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For more information about the NC Science Festival, go to www.ncsciencefestival.org. For more information about “Celebrating the Night Sky” a Star Party at Rowan Public Library you can contact Branch Operations Manager Brooke Taylor at 704-216-7732.

Brooke K. Taylor is branch operations manager at Rowan Public Library.