Kinky Boots opens on April 21 at the Meroney Published 12:01 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

SALISBURY — Kinky Boots, a musical extravaganza that won six Tony Awards, opens Friday, April 21, at the Meroney Theater.

Award-winning director Bradley Moore puts his spin on the production that is based on the book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. Music is directed by John Stafford and the musical is choreographed by David T. Loudermilk.

The musical focuses on Charlie Price, who has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, he finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized … and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

Kinky Boots won the Tony for Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes Thierry Agnant, Kristina Blake, Dakotah Chelgren, Nick Culp, Austin S. Dantzler, Michael Fargas, Caroline Forrester, Taylor Kroop, Jonathan Lodgek, Keilen T. McNeil, Aidan Melton, Asher Pethel, Johnathon Stribling, Kristin Swilley, Dale Waters and Wendy Weant. Special appearances are by Tara Melton and Colleen Welday.

John Basinger and David Post and producing partners.

The schedule is: Fridays, April 21 and 28, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, April 22 and 29, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, April 23 and May 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors at the Meroney open 30 minutes before each performance.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for seniors/students/military. They are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.