Catawba Music Department presenting 'Our Song VIII' on April 23

SALISBURY — The Music Department of the Shuford School of Performing Arts at Catawba College will present “Our Song VIII” on Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m. in Omwake-Dearborn Chapel.

The “Our Song” choral concert series began as a request from members of the Catawba Singers to program a concert of their own choosing. “Our Song 1” was presented in 2014 and has remained an annual tradition (except during the COVID year) ever since.

As the students have complete control over the selection of the music, the program will feature a wide variety of styles and traditions. Audience members can expect to hear traditional choral literature, gospel, American folk, pop and rock styles all in the span of 75 minutes.

Another traditional part of the concert is the “Senior Showcase.” Graduating seniors will each perform one selection of their choosing during the concert. This year, our student showcase will feature six students from the vocal studio of Nicholas Fuqua, Catawba’s professor of Musical Theatre.

The choir is under the direction of Dr. Phillip E. Burgess, Catawba’s Dean of the Shuford School of Performing Arts. Susan Trivette, Catawba’s collaborative pianist, serves as accompanist.

Additional student and faculty performers will also be featured.

Omwake-Dearborn chapel is located on the campus of Catawba College.

The concert is free and open to the public.