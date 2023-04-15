Ann Farabee: The bluebird Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

By Ann Farabee

Sitting at the kitchen table, early in the morning, with my Bible and cup of coffee in hand, there it was on my windowsill ledge — the perfect bluebird. I am normally not a bird person, but this bird kept looking at me as if we were friends. Back and forth from the windowsill to the tree all morning. With approximately 1,500 trees surrounding our property, how did that little bluebird choose our windowsill?

I spent nearly an hour watching it, and it was well worth my time.

You have probably seen a bluebird, as well. If so, I am sure you know that it is classified as in the Animalia kingdom, chordata phylum, aves class, Passeriformes order, turididae family, and sialia genus. But we just call it a bluebird — more specifically — I think it was the Eastern bluebird.

The bluebird even has a line in a song from Disney’s ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,’ where it says, “Mr. Bluebird on my shoulder,” representing joy and happiness.

Thank goodness the bluebird did not land on my shoulder, because I would have been darting back and forth screaming that I was being attacked. I received enough joy and happiness just watching it from a short distance.

Matthew 6:26 says, “Behold the fowls of the air; for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor cater into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they?”

Our heavenly Father feeds them!

Psalm 104:12 says, “By them shall the fowls of the heaven have their habitation which sing among the branches.”

They sing among the branches!

Genesis 1:20 says, “And God said, Let the waters bring forth abundantly the moving creature that has life, and fowl that may fly above the earth in open firmament of heaven.”

They are in the open firmament of heaven!

Genesis 8:8-9 tells us about the magnificent role the raven and the dove played as Noah sent them out from the ark to see if the flood had ended.

God used the birds to save the world! (Well, sort of.)

Thank you, Mr. Bluebird, with your beautiful blue feathers and orange breast, for gracing my yard with your beauty.

Creation is amazing and our God perfected each and every part of the earth. We have so many reasons to sense joy and happiness. To see and enjoy the beauty of creation, no one has to look very far.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.