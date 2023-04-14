Rufty-Holmes Senior Center’s 35th anniversary celebration set for April 20 Published 12:00 am Friday, April 14, 2023

SALISBURY — “Thrive at 35” is the theme of Rufty-Holmes Senior Center’s 35th anniversary celebration on Thursday, April 20, from 2-5 p.m.

The Center will also celebrate becoming re-accredited as a nationally certified senior center.

RHSC is one of only six North Carolina senior centers currently accredited. The process included a multi-area agency assessment and peer review before being re-accredited by the National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC), a unit of the National Council on the Aging.

N.C. Sen. Carl Ford, Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce and Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander are scheduled to speak. City and county officials will be in attendance. Linda Miller, aging director with the Centralina Area Agency on Aging, will present the accreditation plaque.

Divided by Four will entertain and refreshments will be served. The celebration is open to the public and will be held at 1120 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center offers programs and services to engage in creating healthy mind, body and community connections. It includes a fitness center, dining sites, activities, support groups and a place to make friends. Outreach services include family caregiver support, transportation, Medicare insurance counseling and tax assistance.

Over 3,000 Rowan County older adults participate at the center, which is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone number is 704-216-7714 and www.ruftyholmes.org is the website.

The center was named for Henry E. Rufty and Haden C. Holmes. The percentage of Rowan County citizens age 60 and over is 25%. The original 10,000 square foot center was built in 1987 and three additions have been made the since original construction, increasing space to 20,000 square feet. Features include an indoor pool, fitness gym and outdoor pavilion.

The center serves adults, age 55 and older, of Rowan County. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and funding comes from Rowan County, city of Salisbury, North Carolina, federal Older American Act funds, private foundation grants, business sponsors, program fees, fundraising and contributions. Operating revenue is approximately 73 percent government grants and 27 percent private-sector funds. There is no membership fee.

The Center has been a member of the National Institute of Senior Centers since 1989. Rick Eldridge was the original executive director for 30 years, retiring in 2017. Nan Buehrer became executive director in 2017.