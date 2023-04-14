High school baseball: Mustangs stay unbeaten in SPC Published 7:48 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

CONCORD — East Rowan’s baseball team won 14-3 at Concord on Thursday to stay undefeated in the South Piedmont Conference.

The Spiders hung in the game for four innings, trailing 6-3, but East scored six runs in the fifth to break it open.

Logan Dyer led the onslaught for the Mustangs (15-3, 10-0) in the South Piedmont Conference game. He was 4-for-4, scored three runs and drove in two.

Cobb Hightower’s two hits drove in four runs. Morgan Padgett had two hits and knocked in three. Nate Hayworth had two hits and scored twice.

East had 13 hits, but Dyer’s double was the only extra-base knock.

Braden Shive started on the mound. Dylan Valley relieved in the third and shut out Concord the rest of the way with five strikeouts.

Concord only had two hits, but had baserunners with six walks, one HBP and two East errors.

East is scheduled to play second-place West Rowan in Mount Ulla on Tuesday and will host the Falcons on Friday. West swept Carson to stay in the race.