Three Rivers Land Trust transfers 4-wheel drive trail property to Uwharrie National Forest Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Uwharrie National Forest is one of the few locations in central North Carolina where off highway vehicle (OHV) enthusiasts can enjoy the trail experience.

In November of 2021, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased just over 8 acres in the Uwharrie National Forest that contains a portion of the Wolf Den OHV trail. Ensuring that this trail remains available to the public builds off a core part of TRLT’s mission of expanding public lands.On Wednesday, TRLT officially transferred this property to the Uwharrie National Forest and will be available for the public to enjoy.

The Wolf Den OHV trail a is part of the 17 miles of 4-wheel drive trails in the Badin Lake OHV Trail complex in the Uwharrie National Forest. At 2-miles long with beginner friendly terrain, Wolf Den is often a starting place for those looking to explore the OHV trails. With a portion of the Wolf Den trail crossing private property, the public was at risk of losing access if TRLT did not acquire the property.

This transfer contributes to the over 8,650 acres of land transferred to the public trust by Three Rivers Land Trust since 1995. “Expanding public lands is one of the three major pillars of Three Rivers Land Trust’s mission,” said TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead in a news release. “We are excited to ensure access for the OHV users who are so important to the economy of Montgomery County. We are glad that OHV users will be able to enjoy this trail for years to come.”

Funding for this project was provided in part by a grant from Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative, which promotes safe, responsible riding and open, sustainable riding areas.

“Sustainable access to land remains a primary challenge to motorized recreation and we appreciate the hard work the Three Rivers Land Trust has put in to secure the Wolf Den OHV trail for riders to enjoy as part of the Uwharrie National Forest,” said Steve Nessl, motorsports marketing manager for Yamaha Motor Corp., USA. “It is rewarding to deliver on the mission of the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative by providing organizations like TRLT the resources needed to support their recreational community.”

“We are grateful for the partnerships with Yamaha and the Uwharrie National Forest that make projects like this happen,” said TRLT Land Protection Specialist Emily Callicutt. “Knowing how important the OHV trail system on the Uwharrie National Forest is for residents of central North Carolina, we are proud to have been a part of transferring this tract and making sure this popular trail remains open and accessible for all in perpetuity.”

For more information about Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative, go to: http://www.YamahaOAI.com

To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Emily Callicutt, TRLT Land Protection Specialist, at 704-647-0302 or emily@trlt.org