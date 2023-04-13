Stories Under the Stars returns to Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Get ready for another series of unique storytelling and performing arts events as the Stories Under the Stars program returns this year.

The city will kick off the Stories Under the Stars series on April 29 with the Children’s Theater of Charlotte performing “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” by Philip C. Stead. This heart-warming story about the joys of friendship introduces a zookeeper, Amos McGee, who knows friends can come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and species, too. Every day, Amos visits his animal friends at the zoo, runs races with the tortoise, cares for a particularly shy penguin, and reads stories to an owl. One day, Amos is too sick to visit his zoo friends, but, fortunately, the animals know just what to do.

The Children’s Theater of Charlotte has been delighting audiences for 75 years with its performances for children of all ages.

Check out the complete 2023 Stories Under the Stars events:

Saturday, April 29 — Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

Saturday, May 20 — Gravity Check

Saturday, June 17 — Criss Cross Mangosauce

Saturday, July 15 — Mad Science

Saturday, Aug. 19 — Dana Hill

All events are free and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Kannapolis Library. Programs are geared toward families with children of all ages and do not require advance registration.