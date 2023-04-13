Salisbury teen shot Wednesday Published 10:05 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police officers arrived on the scene of reported gunshots Wednesday evening. Shortly after, an 18-year-old showed up at the Rowan Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of West Thomas Street around 7:40 p.m.

When the officer arrived, they spoke with the person who called 911. That caller reported that a group of juveniles was standing beside their car when a red vehicle drove toward them and started firing.

The caller indicated that the vehicle turned left onto Ellis Street and continued to shoot toward individuals standing in the roadway.

Several juveniles were still at the scene when the officer arrived. However, each of them declined to answer questions about what happened.

Not long afterward, an 18-year-old male was checked into the Novant Rowan Medical Center, showing injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The report described the injury as a “graze to the lower back near the lung.”

The incident remains under investigation.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 700 block of North Church Street between 11:30 p.m. on April 11 and 7:50 a.m. on April 12.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Mahaley Avenue between 10:30-10:40 p.m. on April 12. The total estimated loss was $200.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 8:37-10:35 p.m. on April 12. The total estimated loss was $250.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports