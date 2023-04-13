Salisbury man charged with child sex crimes Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police arrested a man for statutory rape involving a minor on Monday.

Chandler Germaine Turner, 33, is charged with statutory rape of a child younger than 15.

According to an arrest warrant, Turner “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously engaged in vaginal intercourse” with a 14-year-old juvenile. Turner’s bond was set at $125,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 8:10-8:15 a.m. on April 11.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between 11:08 p.m. on April 10 and 9 a.m. on April 11. The total estimated loss was $799.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Ryan Street between 6:30 p.m. on April 10 and 1:30 p.m. on April 11.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Crawford Street between 7:15-7:30 a.m. on April 11. The total estimated loss was $3.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports