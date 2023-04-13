Salisbury man charged with child sex crimes
Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023
SALISBURY — Salisbury Police arrested a man for statutory rape involving a minor on Monday.
Chandler Germaine Turner, 33, is charged with statutory rape of a child younger than 15.
According to an arrest warrant, Turner “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously engaged in vaginal intercourse” with a 14-year-old juvenile. Turner’s bond was set at $125,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.
In other Salisbury Police reports
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 8:10-8:15 a.m. on April 11.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between 11:08 p.m. on April 10 and 9 a.m. on April 11. The total estimated loss was $799.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Ryan Street between 6:30 p.m. on April 10 and 1:30 p.m. on April 11.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Crawford Street between 7:15-7:30 a.m. on April 11. The total estimated loss was $3.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Dutch Creek Road in Rockwell between noon on March 10 and 8:30 a.m. on April 10.
- A Salisbury woman in the 2200 block of Barringer Road was reportedly the victim of threats communicated from a Text Now subscriber between 12:50-12:52 a.m. on April 10.
- A false police report was filed in the 100 block of Alex Road in Cleveland around 7:22 p.m. on April 10.
- Isaiah Chris Cockfield, 25, was charged with misdemeanor possessing stolen goods on April 10.
- Amber Nicole Oneal, 33, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on April 10.
- Mark Allen Neely, 60, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on April 10.
- Carl Anthony Harris, 28, was charged with felony motor-vehicle larceny on April 10.