Photo gallery: South Rowan claims first girls track championship since 2012

Start of the girls 1600 meter run — From right to left: Madison Beaver (South), Katie Roberts (West), Madalynn Gulledge (South). Gulledge won the race with Roberts finishing second. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's, Arnasjelle Corpening in the long jump., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Tai'lah Ward winning first place. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Christyonna Lewis winning the 400 meter dash., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Aniya Brown winning the 100 meter hurdles., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
In the girls 800 meter run: Madalynn Gulledge (South ) in the center won by edging Salisbury's Mille Wymbs by a split second. West's Katelyn Lentz on the left finished 3rd. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Brittany Ellis in the discus., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Emily Kann in the discus, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Baydn Sweatt in the discus, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Xaniyah Price in the discus, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Rowan's Macy Miller won the girls high jump., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
1600 meter run finish with Madalynn Gulledge (South winning and Katie Roberts (West) finishing 2nd., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Cadi Joyner in the long jump., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post