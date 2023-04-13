Photo gallery: South Rowan claims first girls track championship since 2012

Published 10:03 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Post Sports

South Rowan, coached by Rebekah Julian, won its first girls team track championship since 2012 as Madalynn Gulledge took first in the 800 and 1600 events.

 

More Photos

Photo gallery: Carson wins first boys track title

Photo gallery: Salisbury boys win county golf title

Photo gallery: Salisbury softball wins over North

Photo gallery: Hornets top Cavs in softball despite two inside-the-park home runs by Stoner

Print Article