Photo gallery: Carson wins first boys track title
Published 10:11 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023
South's Eli Julian wins the boys 3200 meter run by setting a new county record in the event with his mother and coach Rebecca Julian urging him on. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Sean Young, wins the boys 200 meter dash. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
400 Meter Dash: Salisbury's Jamal Rule, 1st with Carson's Carson Aman 2nd and Carson's, Gabe Honeycutt 3rd., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Quintin Wilson winning the 110 meter hurdles with East Rowan's, Cameron Ritchie, on the left 2nd. ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Rowan's Sawyer Sifford in the shot putt., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Jacob Butler in the shot putt., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Khoron Miller in the shot putt., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Damir Miller in the high Jump 2nd place., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury P
South's Devon Keene in the high Jump 3rd place., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Boys finish in the 1600 meter run with South Rowan's Eli Julian winning and South's Bricen Burleson 2nd. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Sean Young frist, in the 100 meter Dash with North Rowan's Kemon O'Kelly 2nd., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson’s boys track team, coached by Jonathan Lowe, won its first team championship in school history. Carson Aman, a junior, won three individual events (with another second place) and scored 38 points.