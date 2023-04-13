Photo gallery: Carson wins first boys track title

Published 10:11 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Post Sports

Carson’s boys track team, coached by Jonathan Lowe, won its first team championship in school history. Carson Aman, a junior, won three individual events (with another second place) and scored 38 points.

