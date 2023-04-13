Medicare fraud prevention, shredding event on April 18 Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

ROCKWELL — Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is hosting a shredding and Medicare fraud prevention event in partnership with Rowan Vocational Opportunities on Tuesday, April 18, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA, 790 Crescent Road. Participants will drive thru and drop off their unwanted documents into a locked bin and the material will be shredded offsite by RVO. Inside the YMCA, participants can learn Medicare safety tips, discover outreach services available to Rowan County residents, and enter to win a home office shredder. This event is free to those 55 and older, thanks to a Grant from the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Identity Shred-A-Thon / Fraud Prevention Grant.

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center offers programs and services to engage in creating healthy mind, body, spirit and community connections. It is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 1120 S. MLK Jr Ave. Call 704-216-7714 or go to www.ruftyholmes.org for more information